Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Troy Deeney pleaded guilty to a charge of driving a car in a dangerous condition

Watford striker Troy Deeney has been fined £865 for driving a car with "dangerously" tinted windows.

The footballer was pulled over in his Mercedes Benz by police on London's A406 North Circular Road on 9 May.

The car's windows were found to be below the legal limit for light penetration after testing with specialist equipment.

Deeney pleaded guilty to driving a car in a dangerous condition at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Monday.

He was fined £650, ordered to pay £150 in costs and was given a £65 surcharge.

The arresting officer classed the windows as "dangerous for pedestrians" and ordered Deeney not to drive at night, the court heard.

The footballer made the "necessary changes within a short period of time" and the car, which had been bought with the windows already tinted, is now legally compliant.

Deeney initially attended court but left before his case was dealt with, as his lawyer said he had to undergo medical treatment.