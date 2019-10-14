Hair salon murder 'reminiscent of Hollywood film'

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck died after being stabbed five times

Two men and three teenagers have gone on trial accused of a gangland murder described as being "reminiscent of a Hollywood film".

Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck, 19, bled to death after being stabbed at a hair salon in Vincent Road, Wood Green.

He was killed in an attack on 22 February as a result of "a longstanding and mutual hatred" between two rival gangs, the Old Bailey heard.

Another man, Jason Fraser, 20, was shot and stabbed eight times but survived.

Tyrell Graham, 18, and four others who cannot be named for legal reasons, deny murder and attempted murder.

The jury heard the five defendants and two other men had gone to Wood Green armed with knives, a handgun and a shotgun.

Mr Gabbidon-Lynck ran into a hair salon when he was confronted by the group.

Members of the public witnessed the stabbing unfold in Wood Green, the jury heard

The court heard the teenager, who was linked to a North London gang called the WGM, died after one of the knife blows severed an artery.

His alleged killers were said to be linked to Tottenham gang the NPK.

They were part of "an armed group who chased down their targets, they produced their weapons and they butchered them", said prosecutor Oliver Glasgow, QC.

Members of the public, including mothers with pushchairs, ran for their lives as the violence unfolded, the jury heard.

Mr Glasgow added it was "more reminiscent of a Hollywood film than a winter's night in north London".

The trial continues.