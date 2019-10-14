Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Khater said he had panicked after getting lost, causing him to drive into pedestrians, cyclists and police

A man who drove at cyclists and police officers outside Parliament has been jailed for life for attempted murder.

Student Salih Khater, 30, of Birmingham, aimed his car at members of the public before swerving towards the officers in Parliament Square on 14 August 2018.

He must serve at least 15 years in jail, the Old Bailey judge said.

Khater was accused of attempting to cause maximum carnage, and it was said to be "miraculous" no-one was killed.