London Underground lines have been partially suspended as climate change protesters climbed on top of trains.

The Jubilee Line and Docklands Light Railway were affected after incidents at Stratford, Canning Town station and Shadwell during Tuesday's rush hour.

Commuters were seen physically dragging protesters from the roof of a train in a video on social media.

Four arrests have been made. Extinction Rebellion said the disruption was "necessary to highlight the emergency".

One commuter shouted at protesters: "I have to get to work too - I have to feed my kids."

British Transport Police tweeted: "At this time we have three separate incidents involving Extinction Rebellion protest action at Stratford, Canning Town, and Shadwell.

"Arrests have already been made and officers are working quickly to resume services."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said in a statement: "I strongly condemn the Extinction Rebellion protesters who have targeted the London Underground and DLR this morning.

"This illegal action is extremely dangerous, counterproductive and is causing unacceptable disruption to Londoners who use public transport to get to work."

