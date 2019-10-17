Image copyright Met Police Image caption Aaron Carriere and Josiah Manful were stabbed 24 times in under a minute

A man accused of being part of a "pack" which stabbed to death two rival drug dealers has been cleared.

Abderrahmane Lounici, 26, had denied the murders of Josiah Manful and Aaron Carriere in east London in March 2014.

In 2015 four men were convicted of ambushing the two rivals in Montague Road, Leytonstone, stabbing them to death to steal their clients.

Devonte Campbell, Casey Jones, Alex Bernard and Omar Hassan were found guilty of murder in March 2015.

The prosecution alleged the plot to kill the rival drug dealers stemmed from a postcode war between gangs in the E10 area of Leyton and the E11 area of Leytonstone.

They suffered 24 knife wounds in less than a minute, the court was told.

The two victims were "boxed in" by the cars of their killers and set upon in their black Ford Fiesta in Montague Road, the Old Bailey heard.

Mr Lounici, who was 21 at the time of the killings, denied two counts of murder and was found not guilty after an Old Bailey jury deliberated for a day.