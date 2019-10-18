Image copyright Extinction Rebellion Image caption Protesters climbed to the top of a train carriage at Shadwell station

Five people have been charged following climate change protests at three London Tube stations.

Some of the activists were dragged from the roof of trains by commuters at Stratford, Canning Town and Shadwell during Thursday's rush hour.

Two men and two women have been charged with obstructing a train at Shadwell.

One man has been charged with breaching bail conditions over the Canning Town protest. All five are due before magistrates at Highbury Corner later.

Margreit Bos, 32, of Parish Road, Chartham, Kent, Martin Newell, 52, and Ivor Road, Birmingham, Philip Kingston, 83, of Blakeney Road, Patchway, South Gloucestershire, and Sue Parfitt, 77, of Rectory Gardens, Bristol, have have each been charged with obstructing an engine or carriage on the railway contrary to Section 36 of the Malicious Damage Act.

Mark Ovland, 36, of High Street, Keinton Mandeville, Somerset, has been charged with breaching bail conditions.

A second man, 35, from Filton, South Gloucestershire, who was arrested at Canning Town was held on suspicion of obstructing the railway and has been bailed while inquiries continue.

Two other men, both aged 32 and from Lewisham and Kingston Upon Hull, were arrested at Stratford station for obstructing the railway. They have also been bailed while inquiries continue.

British Transport Police (BTP) has urged anyone with information or video footage of Thursday's disruptions to come forward.

Further Extinction Rebellion protests are currently taking place in London.