Image copyright PA Media Image caption Emergency services were called to the Tate Modern on 4 August

A six-year-old boy who was allegedly thrown off a 10th floor balcony at the Tate Modern is out of intensive care, his family has said.

The boy, who was visiting London with his family, suffered a "deep" bleed to the brain in the fall on 4 August.

The French national, who cannot be named, is in a rehabilitation centre with splints keeping some of his limbs in place.

Jonty Bravery, from west London, has been charged with attempted murder.

The 18-year-old, who was 17 when he was charged in August, is due to appear in court for a plea hearing next month.

Image copyright Stuart Haggas Image caption The boy was taken to hospital after he was found on a fifth floor roof

In a post on a crowdfunding page, which has raised more than £107,000 for the injured boy's care, his family said he was making progress but had not yet been able to speak.

"He is now in a rehabilitation centre," the post said, adding: "He still has some metal in his body but instead of plasters he has got a full armour of splints - legs, feet, hands, arms, neck and torso."

The family described him as a "little knight" and added his splints could sometimes be taken off.

"He also makes some little progresses - he moves his right hand more and more, and arm on command," the post continued.

"We really hope he will speak and eat again as soon as possible, but we know that it can take months.

A court has previously heard the boy sustained a fractured spine, along with leg and arm fractures.