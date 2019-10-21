Image caption Harry Styles said he continues to lock his bedroom door at night because of Pablo Tarazaga-Orero

A homeless man convicted of stalking Harry Styles after camping outside his house has been banned from going within 250m of the singer.

Mr Styles said he was left feeling "scared" and "very uncomfortable" by Pablo Tarazaga-Orero, 26, who posted notes and money through his letter box.

Tarazaga-Orero denied the charge, previously telling Hendon Magistrates' Court the star had propositioned him.

He was barred from going near the singer, his home or business address.