Harry Styles stalker: Homeless man told to keep away from star
- 21 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A homeless man convicted of stalking Harry Styles after camping outside his house has been banned from going within 250m of the singer.
Mr Styles said he was left feeling "scared" and "very uncomfortable" by Pablo Tarazaga-Orero, 26, who posted notes and money through his letter box.
Tarazaga-Orero denied the charge, previously telling Hendon Magistrates' Court the star had propositioned him.
He was barred from going near the singer, his home or business address.