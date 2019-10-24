London

Zoe Orton: Deptford murder inquiry after body find

  • 24 October 2019
McMillan Street Image copyright Google
Image caption Police officers were called to Zoe Orton's home on McMillan Street on Monday

A murder investigation has been launched after the discovery of a woman's body in south-east London.

Police were called to an address on McMillan Street in Deptford on Monday morning after concerns were raised about the welfare of a resident.

The body of Zoe Orton, 46, was found by officers.

A post-mortem examination which was held on Tuesday found the cause of Ms Orton's death was "neck compression", according to police.

Her next-of-kin have been informed.

No arrests have been made as yet and police are appealing for witnesses.

