Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Three men have been charged with the murder of Sufi Osman Abdullah

Police investigating the fatal stabbing of a 22-year-old man in west London have made another arrest.

Three men have been charged with the murder of Sufi Osman Abdullah who was attacked outside a shop on The Broadway, Southall, in the early hours of 23 September.

On Wednesday, officers arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

He was released on bail pending further inquiries.

Image copyright Google Image caption The 22-year-old was attacked outside the shop on The Broadway in Southall

On 26 September, a 21-year-old man was charged with murder and possession of a pointed or bladed article.

A week later, two 24-year-old men were also charged with murder.

All three are in custody and due to appear at the Old Bailey on 13 December.

Police also arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of murder on 24 September. He was released and told no further action would be taken.