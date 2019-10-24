Southall stabbing: Man, 26, arrested on suspicion of murder
Police investigating the fatal stabbing of a 22-year-old man in west London have made another arrest.
Three men have been charged with the murder of Sufi Osman Abdullah who was attacked outside a shop on The Broadway, Southall, in the early hours of 23 September.
On Wednesday, officers arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of murder.
He was released on bail pending further inquiries.
On 26 September, a 21-year-old man was charged with murder and possession of a pointed or bladed article.
A week later, two 24-year-old men were also charged with murder.
All three are in custody and due to appear at the Old Bailey on 13 December.
Police also arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of murder on 24 September. He was released and told no further action would be taken.