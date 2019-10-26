Image copyright Met Police Image caption Camisan Emanuvel must serve at least 15 years for murder

A man has been given a life sentence for murdering a 27-year-old by driving his car at him.

Camisan Emanuvel, 36, from Redbridge, London, was found guilty of killing Gopinath Karivisuwanathan, following a three-eek trial at the Old Bailey.

The court heard the killing happened during an outbreak of violent disorder.

A fight had broken out between a group of people near Alperton Tube station in Ealing Road, Wembley, during the afternoon of 17 April.

Emanuvel was ordered to serve a minimum term of 15 years.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Gopinath Kasivisuwanathan died of his injuries after a car was driven at him with force, the court heard

During the fight, Emanuvel drove his car at two men, one of whom died in hospital hours later.

Judge Philip Katz said: "You were driving your car at speed, which can be, in certain circumstances, a lethal weapon."

The defendant had joined a convoy of cars in Wembley "looking for trouble", according to the judge, and he had known there was about to be a confrontation.

Image copyright Google Image caption Several people were involved in a fight at Alperton Tube station and a car was driven by Camisan Emanuvel at two men

He said the defendant may have been under some sort of peer pressure, but he had plenty of opportunity to refuse to carry on driving.

"You are old enough to have said 'no'," said Judge Katz.

'Male posturing'

He said there was a degree of planning in the offence, which had been committed in public and that both the victim's family and those who saw the attack had been affected by it.

Det Insp Mark Richards said: "That fatal night in April, Camisan Emanuvel chose to use his vehicle as a weapon.

"To deliberately accelerate a vehicle towards a defenceless human being is deplorable.

"The reasons behind the events leading up to the death of Gopinath Kasivisuwanathan were clearly needless male posturing and pack mentality bravado."

The officer said Emanuvel had never shown remorse other than for himself.