Regent's Park stabbing: Killer who hid in mosque found guilty

  • 25 October 2019
Zahir Visiter Image copyright Met Police
Image caption Zahir Visiter was stabbed four times "with considerable force"

A 22-year-old who stabbed a man, then hid in a London mosque which was stormed by police, has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Kamal Hussain, of no fixed abode, fled to Regent's Park Mosque after killing 25-year-old Zahir Visiter on 28 March.

He was questioned by police while there but released as he had changed clothes.

An Old Bailey jury found him guilty of manslaughter but acquitted him of murder. Yosef Ahmed, 18, of Lorne Close was cleared of murder and manslaughter.

