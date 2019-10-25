Image copyright Grace Spence Green Image caption Grace Spence Green was in surgery for eight hours after she was injured

A trainee doctor paralysed by a man who landed on her after diving from the top floor of a shopping centre says she is not angry about what happened.

Grace Spence Green was rushed to hospital after Amsumana Sillah Trawally landed on her in Westfield Shopping Centre, Stratford, on 17 October 2018.

The 22-year-old told the BBC she felt "nothing" towards him as "holding a grudge stops you moving forward".

Trawally previously admitted causing grievous bodily harm.

The 25-year-old, of Parmiter Street, Bethnal Green, was jailed for four years at Snaresbrook Crown Court on 18 October.

Image copyright Mark Oliver Image caption Amsumana Sillah Trawally jumped from a balcony on the third floor of the shopping centre

Ms Green said she had been walking across Westfield's ground floor atrium on the way to the Tube when Trawally dived head first from the third floor and landed on her.

"I remember waking up and staring at the ceiling and the police were there... I could sense there was someone lying next to me and I pieced together what happened," she said.

The King's College medical student was transferred to the Royal London Hospital where she underwent eight hours of surgery on her spine and then spent 10 weeks at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital before returning home.

Image copyright Grace Spence Green Image caption Ms Green said her main priority was on "finishing medical school"

Ms Green, who is in a wheelchair, has "slight movement back in my legs" after "lots of physiotherapy" but said the changes have been incremental.

However, she said her main priority was on "finishing medical school".

"Lots of people think I should have felt angry from the beginning but anger is such an exhausting emotion," she said.

Away from her studies, Ms Green has started a podcast for people who have spinal cord injuries, while she is also planning to climb El Capitan in Yosemite with her former climbing instructor.

"Letting go of anger is so freeing, especially when there is so much to look forward to," she said.