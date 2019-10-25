London Euston: Commuters face chaos after boy falls from bridge
Commuters travelling from a major London train station are facing severe disruption after a boy was injured falling from a bridge.
All four lines into London Euston were shut as emergency services helped the teenager near Wembley Central station.
British Transport Police said they were called at 16:25 BST and a male had been "taken to a place of safety".
Network Rail warned problems would last until the end of service as trains were out of place.
Lines have reopened but Network Rail warned the station concourse remained "very busy" and "at times crowd management will need to be put in place."
Power was cut on some trains with one commuter describing how they were stuck on a train.
London Northwestern Railway, London Overground, Southern and Virgin Trains have all been affected by the problem.
National Rail said anybody unable to travel on Friday night could use trains on Saturday for no extra cost.