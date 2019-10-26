Image copyright Thinkstock

Police have made "numerous arrests" for public disorder amid chaotic scenes after a concert headlined by acts including Stormzy and Liam Payne.

Officers attended several small-scale incidents after the KISS Haunted House Party at Wembley Arena.

A number of arrests were made for causing disorder, and order has now been restored to the area.

There were no reports of any serious injuries, a Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said.

A spokeswoman for KISS Haunted House Party said "The safety of event-goers is of huge priority to us. We have cooperated fully with the venue and police to ensure a swift resolve to any issues."