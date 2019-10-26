Image copyright Munir Pirmohamed/PA Media Image caption Trains leaving Euston were being delayed by up to 90 minutes or cancelled, on Friday

Commuters travelling to and from a major London railway station are being told to continue to expect disruption until at least midday.

On Friday evening a "trespass incident" saw all services into London Euston halted after emergency services helped someone near Wembley Central station.

British Transport Police said a male had been "taken to a place of safety".

National Rail warned some of Saturday's services may be cancelled due to displacement of trains and staff.

Image copyright Emma Dunn Image caption Crew on board the train halted for more than an hour have handed passengers glow sticks after turning off the power

Power was cut on some trains, with one commuter describing how passengers were stuck on a train.

Ive been stuck on an airless, humid train just north of #Euston for well over an hour. They've now had to turn the emergency power off to ensure enough electricity to restart the engines when the time comes. Crew now giving out emergency light sticks. This is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/zaK4ny28Zm — Emma Dunn (@MrsEmmaDunn) October 25, 2019

London Northwestern Railway, London Overground, Southern and Virgin Trains were all affected.

National Rail said anybody unable to travel on Friday night could use trains on Saturday for no extra cost.