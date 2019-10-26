Image copyright Google Image caption The blaze broke out at the maisonette on an estate in Hanmer Walk, Islington, at 12:40 GMT

A woman has died and a man had to be rescued from a maisonette fire in north London.

About 25 firefighters took an hour to put out the blaze at the home on an estate in Hanmer Walk, Islington, at 12:40 GMT.

They found the second and third floor of the flat in a four-storey block damaged by flames.

Officers wearing breathing apparatus rescued one man via an internal staircase.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance while the woman died at the property.

The man's condition is not yet known.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.