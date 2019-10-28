Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was found by firefighters on the second floor of the building

The death of a woman in a fire in a north London maisonette is being treated as murder, police have said.

The victim was discovered by fire crews on the second floor of the building after they were called to Mingard Walk in Islington at 12:40 BST on Saturday.

A man, thought to be aged in his 30s, is in a critical condition in hospital having been rescued from the property.

The Met said it was treating the blaze as suspicious. No arrests have been made.

Police said formal identification of the woman and a post-mortem examination were due to take place.

About 25 firefighters and four fire engines were deployed to the four-storey block.

Part of the maisonette was damaged in the blaze.