Car stopped by armed police hits officer in Tottenham
- 29 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A police officer has been hit by a car which had been pulled over in an "intelligence led stop" in Tottenham.
The vehicle was stopped by armed police in White Hart Lane at about 11:30 GMT and struck the officer when it was driven off "at speed", the Met said.
London Ambulance Service said the firearms officer suffered a minor injury and had been driven to hospital.
No arrests have been made and "inquiries are under way to locate the suspects and the vehicle," police said.