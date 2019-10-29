Image copyright Met Police Image caption Wilham Mendes was stabbed to death in Tottenham last year

Four teenagers have been sentenced over the robbery and fatal stabbing of an amateur boxer in north London.

Wilham Mendes, 25, was attacked by a "team" of boys and stabbed repeatedly in Tottenham on 22 December.

At the Old Bailey, a 17-year-old was jailed for 16-and-a-half years after admitting murder, two robberies and the possession of two knives.

Another 17-year-old pleaded guilty to manslaughter, possession of a knife and robbery and was given 10 years.

The group of four had stopped restaurant porter Mr Mendes as he walked home from work, took his bag and then chased him into an alleyway, where he was knifed repeatedly.

He suffered "catastrophic" injuries and bled to death as the boys ran off with his possessions.

Afterwards, two of the youths, aged 17, were seen to "fist bump" in celebration, the court heard.

Prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC told jurors that Portuguese national Mr Mendes was stabbed out of "simple aggression and blood lust".

'Blight on our society'

Judge Angela Rafferty QC described the death of "hard-working" Mr Mendes as "brutal and senseless".

She said: "The carrying and use of knives on our streets is a blight on our society."

A 16-year-old boy was locked up for two-and-a-half years having admitted the robbery of Mr Mendes and the robbery of another man earlier that evening.

Another 16-year-old was handed a youth rehabilitation order with two years' supervision and a three-month curfew having been found guilty of Mr Mendes's robbery.

Officers in riot gear were drafted into the dock of the Old Bailey for sentencing.

After the first two defendants were sent down, screams, shouts and banging noises could be heard from the cells.