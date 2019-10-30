London

Man arrested after armed officer 'run over' during car stop

  • 30 October 2019
Police in Tottenham Image copyright @999London
Image caption The officer was taken to hospital after he was hit by the car at about 11:30 GMT

A man has been arrested for attempted murder after a police officer was run over during an "intelligence-led stop".

The car was stopped by armed police in White Hart Lane, Tottenham, north London, at about 11:30 GMT on Tuesday, then struck the officer when it was driven off "at speed".

The injured firearms officer has since been discharged from hospital.

The 25-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and remains in custody.

Image copyright @999London
Image caption Police had stopped the vehicle in Tottenham

Two 17-year-old boys and two men, aged 18 and 19, have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice

Det Chf Insp Linda Bradley said: "This was an extremely serious incident whereby the safety of the public, as well as the life of the police officer, was endangered."

