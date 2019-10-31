Image copyright Google Image caption The soldier is believed to have been running near Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow

A soldier had a substance believed to be acid thrown in his face and was slashed with a knife during a robbery near his barracks.

Police found the unnamed victim, believed to be in his 30s, near Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow at 16:35 GMT on Tuesday.

The victim required hospital treatment but his wounds are not thought to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, police have said. Enquiries continue.

An Army spokesperson said: "We are aware of an incident that took place in Hounslow involving a serving soldier."