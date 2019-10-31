Soldier has 'acid thrown in face' during robbery near barracks
A soldier had a substance believed to be acid thrown in his face and was slashed with a knife during a robbery near his barracks.
Police found the unnamed victim, believed to be in his 30s, near Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow at 16:35 GMT on Tuesday.
The victim required hospital treatment but his wounds are not thought to be life-threatening.
No arrests have been made, police have said. Enquiries continue.
An Army spokesperson said: "We are aware of an incident that took place in Hounslow involving a serving soldier."