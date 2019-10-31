Image copyright Met Police Image caption Tashaûn Aird was found fatally wounded in Somerford Grove on 1 May

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death after denying he was a member of a gang, a court has heard.

Tashaûn Aird, from Hackney Downs, was repeatedly stabbed by a group who chased him through a park in Hackney, north-east London, on 1 May, jurors were told.

Despite treatment the aspiring musician died at the scene.

Romaine Williams-Reid, 18, denies murder alongside two 15-year-old boys at the Old Bailey.

A fourth defendant, 16-year-old Caden Stewart, died in June while awaiting trial.

'Intent on violence'

Prosecutor Julian Evans told the court Tashaûn had been socialising with friends in Somerford Gardens before the attack.

Earlier that day Tashaûn had told Mr Williams-Reid he was not part of a Hackney-based gang.

Mr Williams-Reid then spoke to Caden, who set off in an Uber taxi with the two other defendants, jurors heard.

Mr Reid kept watch as the others arrived all "intent on violence", Mr Evans said.

Tashaûn and his group dispersed as soon as the defendants approached.

Image copyright PA Image caption A post-mortem examination revealed Tashaûn Aird, had nine wounds, with a fatal 11cm deep stab wound to the chest.

The two 15-year-old defendants ran after Tashaûn, one of them repeatedly "lunging" at him with a weapon, jurors heard.

Meanwhile, Caden chased a 16-year-old boy and stabbed him in the back and Mr Williams-Reid then took the stabbed boy's bicycle, Mr Evans said.

Tashaûn managed to get out of the park but was stabbed again by the same 15-year-old, the prosecutor added.

He managed to walk a short distance before he collapsing and was pronounced dead 45 minutes later.

A post-mortem examination revealed he had nine wounds, with a fatal 11cm deep stab wound to the chest.

The three youths made off in the Uber and Mr Williams-Reid cycled away on the injured boy's bike, it was claimed.

The 16-year-old victim, bleeding from a wound in his back, sought help in a nearby shop and went on to make a full recovery.

Caden Stewart became unwell in custody while awaiting trial and was transferred to hospital but died before the trial.

The trial continues.