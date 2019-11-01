Image copyright @999London/Twitter Image caption The crash occurred on Sevenoaks Road in Orpington at about 22:10 GMT

One person has died and a number of people have been hurt in a crash between two buses and a car in south-east London.

The crash occurred on Sevenoaks Road in Orpington at about 22:10 GMT.

Scotland Yard said one person had been pronounced dead at the scene while "paramedics are also treating a number of casualties".

The force said the crash involved two London buses and one car. Road closures have been put in place.

London Ambulance Service tweeted to say its staff remain at the scene and are treating a number of patients.