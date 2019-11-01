Image copyright Google Image caption The child was taken from the scene in High Road, Tottenham to hospital but died from his injuries

A toddler has died after falling from a block of flats in north London.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 10:51 GMT on Thursday, where they found the boy, aged about 18 months, in a critical condition.

The child was taken from the scene in High Road, Tottenham, to hospital, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

A police cordon remains in place but no arrests have been made.

Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

The Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation and is treating the death as unexplained.

The London Ambulance Service said it was called at 10:46 and "sent a number of resources" to the scene near Langhedge Lane.

London's Air Ambulance was also dispatched.

A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said: "We treated an infant at the scene and took them to hospital as a priority."