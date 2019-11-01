Image copyright @999London Image caption The officer was taken to hospital after he was hit by the car at about 11:30 GMT

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a police officer was hit by a vehicle in north London.

The officer was struck on White Hart Lane in Tottenham on Tuesday morning during a vehicle stop. He was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

Aydin Altun, 25, of, Suffolk Road, Tottenham, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm and was charged on Thursday.

He will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court later.