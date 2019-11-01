Lavender Hill stabbing: Two teens arrested for murder
- 1 November 2019
Two teenagers have been arrested for the murder of a man at a north London block of flats.
James Amadu, 26, died after arriving at hospital with stab wounds on Thursday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at 14:21 GMT.
Police connected him to a stabbing in Blossom Lane, Lavender Hill, Enfield, an hour earlier where the victim had fled the scene.
A man, 18, and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of murder.