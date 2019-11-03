Image copyright Google Image caption James Amadu died in hospital after he was stabbed in Blossom Lane, Enfield

A man and a boy have been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death at a north London block of flats.

James Amadu, 26, died in hospital after he was attacked in Blossom Lane, Enfield, on Thursday.

Romeo Mapeza, 18, of Enfield and a 15-year-old boy have been accused of his murder. Mr Mapez was also charged with possession of a bladed article.

They are both due to appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Monday.