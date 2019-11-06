Image copyright Kieran Dunn Image caption Some theatregoers left the venue covered in dust

Several people have been injured in a roof collapse during a show at the Piccadilly Theatre in London's West End.

The venue in Denman Street was packed for a performance of Death of a Salesman.

Screaming was heard from the circle when the partial ceiling collapse happened just before 20:00 GMT. Some theatre-goers left covered in debris.

Over 1,000 people have been evacuated from the venue, the Met Police said.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Rescue units were sent to the theatre by London Fire Brigade after the collapse

The force said the casualties suffered minor injuries.

One theatre-goer said there was "dripping" from the ceiling before it caved in, while another described people running and screaming to get out of the venue.

Ceiling came down half way through performance of death of a salesman at the #Piccadilly#theatre. Started with some dripping that increased in rate until it all caved in. pic.twitter.com/ZuoRmszrmZ — Theo Carter (@TJ_SC) November 6, 2019

Wendell Pierce, who plays Willy Loman in the show, apologised to those who had been evacuated.

A video shared on social media shows the US actor outside the theatre asking the crowd to come back and see the play another time.

"We're so honoured that you came tonight. We are so sorry that this happened," he said.

In December 2013, 76 people were injured, seven seriously, when part of a ceiling at London's Apollo Theatre collapsed during a show.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Wendell Pierce, with his co-star from acclaimed crime drama The Wire, Dominic West, at the play's opening night on Monday

So I was at the theatre tonight to see Death of a Salesman at the Piccadilly Theatre when the ceiling fell in only 20 mins into the show. People running and screaming to get out. Truly terrifying. pic.twitter.com/qgq85iY23a — Laura Kate Jones (@laurakatejones) November 6, 2019

London Fire Brigade said three fire engines and three rescue units were at the scene on Denman Street and investigations were taking place.

Police added that road closures have been put in place and advised motorists to use alternative routes.