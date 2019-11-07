Image caption Jodie Chesney was weeks away from completing her Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award when she was stabbed to death

Two teenagers have been found guilty of murdering 17-year-old Jodie Chesney in a park in east London.

Jodie was stabbed in the back as she socialised with friends in Harold Hill, Romford, on 1 March.

Drug dealer Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, and a 17-year-old boy were both convicted of murder following an eight-week trial at the Old Bailey.

Manuel Petrovic, 20, of Romford, and a 16-year-old boy were both cleared of murder and manslaughter.

The jury spent less than six hours deliberating their verdicts on all four defendants.

Judge Wendy Joseph QC said Ong-a-Kwie and the 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, would be sentenced on 18 November.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption The 17-year-old was stabbed once in the back while she was socialising with friends in Amy's Park

Throughout the trial it was never disputed that Ong-a-Kwie and the teenager were the two people who went into Amy's Park on the night Jodie was stabbed.

The pair blamed each other for the stabbing, while Ong-a-Kwie admitted burning his clothes with a cigarette lighter.

Jurors heard Jodie had her back to her attackers and the knife almost passed through her body.

After being stabbed the teenager screamed and fell into the arms of her boyfriend Eddie Coyle, the court was told.

Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Jodie Chesney's boyfriend Eddie Coyle described the motion the attacker used to stab her

Frantic efforts were made to save her but she was pronounced dead in a petrol station in Gants Hill about an hour later.

Prosecutor Crispin Aylett QC told the jury Jodie was "a victim of a brutal act of unprovoked violence".

She described the girl's death as "another example" of the "terrible consequences of the carrying and using of knives".

"It seems every day now in our city another young life is lost to a knife," she said.