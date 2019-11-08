Image copyright Met Police Image caption Zakaria Abukar Shariff Ali was stabbed outside a Shoreditch nightclub last year

A man who was extradited from Cyprus over a fatal stabbing outside an east London nightclub has appeared in court charged with murder.

Tyla Gopaul is accused of killing Zakaria Abukar Shariff Ali, 26, outside the Rolling Stock nightclub in Shoreditch on 24 November last year.

The 21-year-old, from Islington, appeared at the Old Bailey via video-link from Thameside Prison.

At the hearing, Judge Philip Katz QC set a two-week trial for 20 April 2020.

A plea hearing was also set for 24 January.

A second defendant, Destiny Bannerman, 18, from Ilford, has been charged with perverting the course of justice in connection with the investigation.

He is due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on 14 November.