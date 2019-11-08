Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Part of the ceiling collapsed on Wednesday

A localised water leak caused the ceiling of a West End theatre in London to collapse, an investigation has found.

Several people were injured when part of the ceiling fell during a performance of Death of a Salesman at the Piccadilly Theatre on Wednesday.

The theatre's owners said Westminster City Council had "deemed the venue safe for use" and it could now reopen.

Full performances are set to resume on Monday.

All shows at the theatre had been cancelled for the week, with three special "scratch" performances of the play being held at the Young Vic theatre instead.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Rescue units were sent to the theatre by London Fire Brigade after the collapse

More than 1,000 people had to be evacuated from the venue at the time of the collapse.

Four were taken to hospital after three men and two women were treated at the scene by paramedics.

The Ambassador Theatre Group said permission to return to the theatre had been granted "provided the affected area is covered and off-limits until repairs are completed".

In a statement, it added an annual safety check had taken place at the theatre in February and the venue was also "undergoing a multi-million pound modernisation and improvement programme".