Tate Modern fall: Boy, 6, 'able to move legs'
A six-year-old boy who was allegedly thrown off a balcony at the Tate Modern is able to move his legs and go outside, according to his family.
The boy, who was visiting London with his family, suffered a "deep" bleed to the brain in the fall on 4 August.
He uses a wheelchair but can move his legs "just a tiny bit", his family said.
Jonty Bravery, 18, is accused of his attempted murder. He is due to appear in court for a plea hearing next month.
Mr Bravery was 17 when he was charged in August but could not be named until his 18th birthday in October.
The six-year-old boy, who is a French national, fell five floors from a 10th floor viewing platform.
A court previously heard he sustained a fractured spine, along with leg and arm fractures.
Last month, the family revealed the boy moved out of intensive care into a rehabilitation centre with an "armour of splints" keeping his limbs in place as the heal.
In a statement, his family thanked well-wishers for their support and said he remained in hospital.
They said: "We would like to share with you some good news of our little knight. He is making lots of progresses.
"We can now bring him outside in a wheelchair to breath[e] fresh air.
"He begins to move his legs since a few days, just a tiny little bit but it is really wonderful to see."
A GoFundMe page has raised almost €139,000 (£120,000) for the boy and his family to help with "medical funds".