Image copyright PA Media Image caption Emergency services were called to London's Tate Modern on 4 August

A six-year-old boy who was allegedly thrown off a balcony at the Tate Modern is able to move his legs and go outside, according to his family.

The boy, who was visiting London with his family, suffered a "deep" bleed to the brain in the fall on 4 August.

He uses a wheelchair but can move his legs "just a tiny bit", his family said.

Jonty Bravery, 18, is accused of his attempted murder. He is due to appear in court for a plea hearing next month.

Mr Bravery was 17 when he was charged in August but could not be named until his 18th birthday in October.

The six-year-old boy, who is a French national, fell five floors from a 10th floor viewing platform.

A court previously heard he sustained a fractured spine, along with leg and arm fractures.

Last month, the family revealed the boy moved out of intensive care into a rehabilitation centre with an "armour of splints" keeping his limbs in place as the heal.

Image copyright Stuart Haggas Image caption The boy was taken to hospital after he was found on a fifth floor roof

In a statement, his family thanked well-wishers for their support and said he remained in hospital.

They said: "We would like to share with you some good news of our little knight. He is making lots of progresses.

"We can now bring him outside in a wheelchair to breath[e] fresh air.

"He begins to move his legs since a few days, just a tiny little bit but it is really wonderful to see."

A GoFundMe page has raised almost €139,000 (£120,000) for the boy and his family to help with "medical funds".