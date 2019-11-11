Image copyright Bradley Hughes Image caption Footage of the arrest was widely circulated on social media

A police detective filmed hitting a teenager with his police baton has been charged with assault.

Det Con Kevin Rowley is accused of attacking the boy while carrying out an arrest in Heath Park Road, Romford, East London, on 22 April.

He was charged with common assault by beating following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), the Met Police said.

Det Con Rowley is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

The force said it made a referral to the police watchdog following an arrest of a 17-year-old man on suspicion of possession of class B drugs.

Footage of the arrest was widely circulated on social media.

Det Con Rowley, based at East Area Command Unit, is currently on restricted duties, the Met added.