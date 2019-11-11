Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Supt Novlett Robyn Williams (right) is on trial with her sister Jennifer Hodge and Dido Massivi (left)

A senior Met Police officer may have "zoned out" when she was sent an indecent video of a child by her sister, a court has heard.

Supt Novlett Robyn Williams is accused of failing to inform detectives about the explicit video when she received it in February 2018.

The 54-year-old, of south London, told the Old Bailey any "sympathy" for her sister did not influence her decision as "I don't owe anybody anything".

She and two others deny charges.

Supt Williams was one of 17 people to be sent the video by Jennifer Hodge who had received it from her partner Dido Massivi.

'I have lots of messages'

The 54-year-old told the jury she was at a gym class when she was sent it along with a follow up message from her sister pleading for the video to be shared so they could find the man featured in it.

The Met officer said she did not remember seeing either message as "I have lots of messages... Some things might grab my attention, other things may not.

"There are messages there I just don't respond to, I can't tell you why," she said.

When asked about meeting up with her sibling at leisure facility the following day, Supt Williams told the court it was "what we normally do" and not so she could speak to her about the footage.

"It's simply not true that there has been any discussion about a video," she said.

Supt Williams denies possessing an indecent image of a child in February 2018 and corrupt or improper exercise of police powers and privilege.

Ms Hodge, 56 of Brent, denies distributing an indecent image of a child.

Dido Massivi, 61, also of Brent, denies two counts of distributing an indecent photograph of a child, and one count of possessing an extreme pornographic image portraying a person having sex with a horse.

The trial continues.