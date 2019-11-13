Image copyright Met Police

Images of 10 people the Met want to find after violence broke out at a "Free Tommy Robinson" demonstration in central London have been released.

More than 20 officers and members of the public were injured as protesters blocked roads and threw missiles during the march in Whitehall on 9 June, 2018.

Detectives had to trawl through hundreds of hours of CCTV and videos to identify those involved.

Fourteen people have already been jailed over the violent disorder.

Police are appealing for the public's help in identifying 10 people

Referring to the incident where scaffolding and glass bottles were thrown at police, Det Sgt Matt Hearing said: "We are extremely keen to identify these individuals, who were involved in serious disorder which resulted in a number of police officers getting injured.

Protesters gathered in large numbers outside the Old Bailey in 2018

"Whilst we will always facilitate lawful protest, the actions of some individuals on that day showed a total disregard for the law and it is important that all those involved are brought to justice."

Former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson in currently serving a nine month sentence after being found guilty of interfering with the trial of a sexual grooming gang at Leeds Crown Court in May 2018.

The nine month sentence includes six months for the Leeds Crown Court offence last year and another three months for contempt of court, following a suspended sentence given at Canterbury Crown Court in May 2017.