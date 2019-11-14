Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Rape accused captured on CCTV at a petrol station

A woman has denied "happily inviting" a man accused of raping her back to her flat, a court has heard.

Joseph McCann, 34, of Harrow, is accused of 37 offences against 11 victims, including children, in London and the North West.

The unnamed woman claims he held a knife to her throat and forced her into his car as she walked home from a nightclub at about 03:30 BST on 21 April, the Old Bailey was told.

He denies all the charges.

Mr McCann's lawyers admit he was the man in the car but claim the pair met when he offered her a lift home.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Joseph McCann is accused of 37 offences against 11 alleged victims

Giving evidence by videolink, the woman said "that's not how it happened", and then began crying.

Under cross-examination the woman said she did not run from Mr McCann because she did not know if he could catch her.

The defendant, who was not in court, is charged with the following counts over a two-week period:

Ten counts of false imprisonment

Seven counts of rape

One count of rape of a child

Two counts of causing or inciting a person to engage in sexual activity without consent

Seven counts of kidnap

One count of attempted kidnap

Three counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity

Three counts of assault by penetration

One count of sexual assault

Two counts of committing a sexual offence with intent

The trial continues.