Image copyright Met Police Image caption Waterson admitted the manslaughter of his girlfriend's son and gross negligence prior to his retrial

A man who crushed a three-year-old boy to death with a car seat has been jailed for more than seven years.

Stephen Waterson, 26, inflicted irreversible brain injuries on Alfie Lamb, his girlfriend's son, in 2018.

Waterson initially denied manslaughter but changed his plea to guilty before a retrial in September.

Alfie had been sat at his mother Adrian Hoare's feet in the rear footwell of the car at the time. She was jailed for child cruelty in May.

Sentencing Waterson, Mr Justice Kerr said he was "cunning, manipulative, threatening, and controlling".

Justice Kerr said: "I do not find you were annoyed with Alfie and moved your seat back because of that annoyance."

But he said he was satisfied he moved his car seat back twice "for your own comfort".

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Three-year-old Alfie suffered irreversible brain injuries

The judge accepted character references from Waterson's parents, who were in court, and agreed he was "not all bad".

Hoare was handed a sentence of two years and nine months but cleared of manslaughter at the earlier trial.