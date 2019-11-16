Richmond Green: Teenager stabbed during street fight
- 16 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 17-year-old boy is in hospital after being stabbed in west London.
The victim was discovered on Richmond Green after the Met Police was called just before 21:55 BST on Friday to reports of a group of males fighting.
He was taken to hospital, where his condition is described as stable and not life-threatening.
Police believe the victim knows who the perpetrators are but does not want to name them for fear of reprisal.
No arrests have been made and officers remain at the scene.