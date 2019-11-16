Image caption The teenager is in a stable condition in hospital

A 17-year-old boy is in hospital after being stabbed in west London.

The victim was discovered on Richmond Green after the Met Police was called just before 21:55 BST on Friday to reports of a group of males fighting.

He was taken to hospital, where his condition is described as stable and not life-threatening.

Police believe the victim knows who the perpetrators are but does not want to name them for fear of reprisal.

No arrests have been made and officers remain at the scene.