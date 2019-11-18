London

West Norwood shooting: Man critically injured

  • 18 November 2019
Beluah Hill Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was found injured close to the junction with Knight's Hill

A man has been critically injured in a shooting in south London.

The victim, in his 20s, was found with a gunshot wound in Beulah Hill, near the junction with Knights Hill, West Norwood, by an ambulance crew who called police at 21:45 GMT on Sunday.

It is believed he was shot at a nearby petrol station, police said.

He was taken to hospital, where his condition is thought to be critical but stable. Road closures are in place as police investigate.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites