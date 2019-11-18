Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found injured close to the junction with Knight's Hill

A man has been critically injured in a shooting in south London.

The victim, in his 20s, was found with a gunshot wound in Beulah Hill, near the junction with Knights Hill, West Norwood, by an ambulance crew who called police at 21:45 GMT on Sunday.

It is believed he was shot at a nearby petrol station, police said.

He was taken to hospital, where his condition is thought to be critical but stable. Road closures are in place as police investigate.