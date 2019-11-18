Mamun Rashid, 26, charged with preparing terrorist acts
- 18 November 2019
A 26-year-old man has appeared in court charged with preparing terrorist acts.
Mamun Rashid, from Whitechapel, east London, was arrested at Heathrow Airport on Thursday after arriving on a flight from Turkey.
Appearing before Westminster Magistrates' Court he spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth, and give his nationality as British.
He was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at the Old Bailey in December.