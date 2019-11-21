London

Black Wetherspoon's customer boycotts pub over banana order

  21 November 2019
Mark D'Arcy-Smith
Image caption Mark D'Arcy-Smith said he and his friend are now boycotting the Wetherspoon's pub in Bromley

A Wetherspoon's customer who had a banana sent to his table in an act of racial abuse is boycotting the pub.

Mark D'arcy-Smith was drinking with a friend at The Richmal Crompton in Bromley, south east London, on 8 November, when the fruit arrived on a plate with a receipt.

The 24-year-old said he "froze" when staff gave it to him and was left feeling "upset, shocked and scared".

Wetherspoon's said it had apologised to Mr D'arcy-Smith.

The pub chain has an app that allows customers to order food and drink and have it delivered to a table.

The Met Police said it was investigating.

Image copyright Mark D'arcy-Smith
Image caption The piece of fruit was sent to a table in the Richmal Crompton pub

Mr D'arcy Smith said: "I looked at my friend and he knew straight away. We both thought this is wrong.

"I had this rush of emotions - I was upset, a little bit angry, shocked and scared. I just froze in place.

"I don't think a lot of people understand what racial abuse is like.

"You are essentially saying a black person is not human and they are an animal."

In a statement, Wetherspoon's said it had apologised to Mr D'arcy Smith for any distress caused.

"This is now a police matter," a spokesman added.

"We have responded to the customer and pointed out that the pub cannot be held responsible for app orders."

