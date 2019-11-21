Black Wetherspoon's customer boycotts pub over banana order
A Wetherspoon's customer who had a banana sent to his table in an act of racial abuse is boycotting the pub.
Mark D'arcy-Smith was drinking with a friend at The Richmal Crompton in Bromley, south east London, on 8 November, when the fruit arrived on a plate with a receipt.
The 24-year-old said he "froze" when staff gave it to him and was left feeling "upset, shocked and scared".
Wetherspoon's said it had apologised to Mr D'arcy-Smith.
The pub chain has an app that allows customers to order food and drink and have it delivered to a table.
The Met Police said it was investigating.
Mr D'arcy Smith said: "I looked at my friend and he knew straight away. We both thought this is wrong.
"I had this rush of emotions - I was upset, a little bit angry, shocked and scared. I just froze in place.
"I don't think a lot of people understand what racial abuse is like.
"You are essentially saying a black person is not human and they are an animal."
In a statement, Wetherspoon's said it had apologised to Mr D'arcy Smith for any distress caused.
"This is now a police matter," a spokesman added.
"We have responded to the customer and pointed out that the pub cannot be held responsible for app orders."