Soho nightclub rape: Two men jailed
Two men who high-fived each other after raping a woman in a nightclub have been jailed.
Ferdinando Orlando, 25, and Lorenzo Costanzo, 26, led the victim into a store room of the club in Soho, London, and attacked her.
Orlando and Costanzo were jailed for seven-and-a-half years each at Isleworth Crown Court after a trial.
The Italian nationals escaped justice for more than a year after the attack by returning to their home country.
They were eventually arrested by police.
Police said CCTV captured the men high-fiving and hugging each other afterwards, while their victim lay abandoned in the club's toilets in pain.
They escaped justice for more than a year after the attack by returning to Italy, but were eventually arrested by police.
Sentencing the two men, Judge Giles Curtis-Raleigh said they had committed "very serious offences" against "an entirely innocent and vulnerable young woman".
He added that each man had sex with the woman "at a time when she was incapable of consenting, you being aware of that".
The judge said that after the attack the pair displayed "triumphalist behaviour".