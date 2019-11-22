Image copyright Met Police Image caption Ferdinando Orlando (left) and Lorenzo Costanzo (right) were filmed "bragging" on CCTV

Two men who high-fived each other after raping a woman in a nightclub have been jailed.

Ferdinando Orlando, 25, and Lorenzo Costanzo, 26, led the victim into a store room of the club in Soho, London, and attacked her.

Orlando and Costanzo were jailed for seven-and-a-half years each at Isleworth Crown Court after a trial.

The Italian nationals escaped justice for more than a year after the attack by returning to their home country.

They were eventually arrested by police.

Police said CCTV captured the men high-fiving and hugging each other afterwards, while their victim lay abandoned in the club's toilets in pain.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Orlando and Costanzo led the woman into a store room at the club and raped her

Sentencing the two men, Judge Giles Curtis-Raleigh said they had committed "very serious offences" against "an entirely innocent and vulnerable young woman".

He added that each man had sex with the woman "at a time when she was incapable of consenting, you being aware of that".

The judge said that after the attack the pair displayed "triumphalist behaviour".