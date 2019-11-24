Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to West Ealing station at 01:18 GMT

A man has been found stabbed to death outside a west London train station.

The victim, in his 20s, was pronounced dead after police were called to West Ealing station at 01:18 GMT.

No arrests have been made, said the Metropolitan Police as it appealed for witnesses. The force has not formally identified the victim and has yet to trace his relatives.

The attack follows a stabbing in Whitechapel on Saturday, in which another man in his 20s was killed.