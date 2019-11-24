Image copyright @London999 Image caption More than 130 murder investigations have been launched by police in the capital this year

Six men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death at a party in east London.

The 27-year-old victim was injured after a fight broke out in a block of flats on Buckle Street, Whitechapel, on Saturday.

Another three men were stabbed, but did not have any injuries that were life-threatening, the Met Police said.

The six men - aged between 23 and 29 - were also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and are in custody.

Det Insp Will White said a seventh man, a 26-year-old, is in hospital recovering from injuries sustained in the fight and he is also under arrest.

He added: "At this early stage we believe the victim suffered the injuries that ended his life during a fight that broke out at at a house party."

Police were called at 08:48 GMT and the murder victim was pronounced dead at the scene less than an hour later. His next of kin have been informed.

More than 130 murder investigations have been launched in the capital this year.