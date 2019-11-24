Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to a group fighting in Telegraph Mews, Ilford

A man has died after being stabbed in east London.

The 24-year-old was taken to hospital after being found with stab injuries on Ilford Lane, Ilford, at 06:10 GMT on Sunday.

Police said shortly after 06:30 GMT another man in his 20s was taken to hospital with stab injuries believed to have been inflicted in a fight in Telegraph Mews.

A murder investigation was launched after the first victim died 12:36 GMT.

Nobody has been arrested, and detectives say a post-mortem examination will be held.

It is the third murder investigation in London during the weekend.

On Saturday morning a 27-year-old man was killed in Whitechapel and in the early hours of Sunday a 26-year-old man was fatally stabbed in West Ealing.