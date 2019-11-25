Jewish father wants to meet Tube saviour

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A woman has been praised for confronting a man directing anti-Semitic abuse at family.

A Jewish man whose family was subjected to anti-Semitic abuse on the London Underground has said he wants to meet the woman who stood up for them.

The father, who has not yet been named, said he was "extremely grateful" to Asma Shuweikh for intervening.

He said that without her intervention, he thought the abuse might have escalated to physical violence.

The family were travelling from north London to Covent Garden when they were confronted on Friday morning.

A man was filmed reading Bible passages he interpreted as being anti-Semitic to two boys in skullcaps travelling on the Northern Line. Police have made an arrest.

Ms Shuweikh, who was widely praised for confronting the man in the video, said she "wouldn't hesitate to do it again" and wished more people had intervened.

The father said: "We are extremely grateful for the Muslim lady wearing the headscarf, who we now know as Asma, who stepped in.

"We are certain that without her intervention and distraction, he would have continued his abuse which could have escalated to physical violence.

"I would like to meet Asma in person to thank her."

He added: "This Tube journey has left me with mixed feelings about society.

"On the one hand my wife, my children and I were subject to vile abuse in a full Tube carriage, however I am grateful for those who stood up for me."

Ms Shuweikh, a mother of two, has said she would want someone to help if she was in that situation.

"To be honest I thought it is my duty as a mother, as a practising Muslim, as a citizen of this country, to have to say something."

Fellow commuter Chris Atkins, who recorded the incident, described her as very firm and persistent.

"In this day and age we are told how intolerant everyone is and all religions hate each other, and there you had a Muslim woman sticking up for some Jewish children," he said.