Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Supt Novlett Robyn Williams (right) was on trial with her sister Jennifer Hodge and Dido Massivi (left)

A senior Met Police officer who was found guilty of possessing an indecent image of a child has been told to carry out 200 hours of community service.

Supt Novlett Robyn Williams was sent a "disturbing" video by her sister last year, but failed to report her.

Sentencing the 54-year-old, the judge told the Old Bailey her "grave error of judgement" was likely to have "immense consequences" on her career.

Two others were also ordered to carry out community service over the images.