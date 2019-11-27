'Tube saviour' hopes her story can inspire others

Image copyright Asma Shuweikh Image caption Asma Shuweikh said she hopes her story can inspire others to "come together"

A woman who was praised for intervening to stop anti-Semitic abuse said she hopes her story can inspire others.

Asma Shuweikh, was reunited with the father of the family that was racially abused while travelling on the London Underground.

"We spoke about our common ground," she told the BBC "we should learn to get along in this multi-faith world."

A man has been arrested and bailed on suspicion of committing a racially aggravated public order offence.

Image copyright Chris Atkins/PA Image caption Asma Shuweikh has been praised online for intervening and trying to stop the abuse

In a video shared on social media a man was filmed reading Bible passages which are interpreted as being anti-Semitic to two boys in skullcaps travelling on the Northern Line.

Ms Shuweikh, who was widely praised for confronting the man in the video, said she "wouldn't hesitate to do it again" and wished more people had intervened.

"The kids looked terrified. I'm a mother and I couldn't just stand by," she said.

"As a practising Muslim I can't see injustice and not intervene. It goes against what we are taught."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Asma Shuweikh said she "wouldn't hesitate to do it again"

Meeting with the father, who has chosen not to be named, was "really, really nice," she said.

"We spent an hour talking. At the end of the day we all need to get along as we all live in this country.

"That's what's nice about Britain. it's a multi-cultural society."

"I hope that people see this story and realise when you go through these things we can come together and something good can come from it."

Image copyright Chris Atkins/PA Image caption The video was recorded on a Northern Line service on 23 November.

Previously the father said that without her intervention, he thought the abuse might have escalated to physical violence.

He said: "We are certain that without her intervention and distraction, he would have continued his abuse.