A senior Met Police officer is facing an inquiry over his contact with another officer prior to her conviction for possession of an indecent image.

Supt Robyn Williams was sentenced this month for failing to report her sister for sending a "disturbing" clip of child abuse on WhatsApp.

It has emerged she contacted her boss - Ch Supt Simon Ovens - for advice.

The Met says it is alleged he may have failed to disclose information that could have helped in an investigation.

Williams' conviction caused controversy, with The National Black Police Association saying it was "stunned and shocked" by the sentence, calling it "institutional racism".

She had denied the charge, saying she "zoned out" when she received the video.

The 54-year-old was sentenced to do 200 hours' unpaid work and could be sacked.

Image copyright PA Image caption Supt Robyn Williams, pictured with London mayor Sadiq Khan, was highly commended for her work helping families affected by the Grenfell Tower disaster

The BBC has learned Ch Supt Ovens is himself the subject of an inquiry by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) connected to the case.

A statement issued by the IOPC said it received a referral from the Met in June 2018.

'Restricted duties'

It added: "At that time we advised the officer that we had started a criminal investigation into those allegations.

"The officer was served with a notice informing them they were subject of a misconduct investigation. It should be noted that the serving of a notice in no way indicates disciplinary proceedings will follow.

"We suspended our investigation in November 2018 because of linked criminal proceedings which have now concluded, meaning the IOPC investigation has now resumed."

The Met Police said Ch Supt Ovens was on "restricted duties".

Ch Supt Ovens declined to comment.